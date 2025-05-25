Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised the fans for their support this season before the final game of the season.

After an up and down season for Albion, they could still quality for the UEFA Conference League.

The Brighton fans would love another European campaign, similar to the one they had in the 2023/24 season where they were knocked out by Roma in the last-16 stage.

Praising the fans, Hurzeler said: “Very special. I always try to emphasise that they are the 12th man, and they are all very loyal supporters. They always stay with us whether we have a bad phase and every good phase, and they are there for us.

Brighton boss hails 'very special' Brighton and Hove Albion supporters after fans forum. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

"Great supporters, I feel the connection with them.”

Adding to this, he revealed that he visited a fans forum to discuss how to improve the team going forward and getting valuable insight from a different perspective.

He said: “Yesterday [Thursday] we had a fans forum, and these are great opportunities to get exchanges with the fans, and to get an understanding on their thoughts, their needs and that’s what I always try to emphasise.

“I think it’s crucial especially for this club, Brighton & Hove Albion, that we have a close connection, a close relationship to our fans and our responsibility as well to make them every weekend proud that they can wear the Seagulls’ colours.”

European football is still a possibility for Brighton, if they finish eighth in the Premier League – and Chelsea win the UEFA Conference League final against Real Betis, whilst finishing outside the top six.

Eighth would also be enough if Newcastle finish seventh and Chelsea finish sixth.

If this happens, this will be Brighton’s first time competing in the Conference League and the second time in three seasons the Seagulls will be playing in Europe.

Before the trip to Tottenham Hotspur for the final match of the season, Fabian Hurzeler told reporters: “The only thing we can influence is our result and our preparation for the game and that’s what we try to do. The other results we can’t influence, we try to focus on us.

“We are fully focused. We always emphasise that we can only be successful as a group when we feel this togetherness, when we have this togetherness on and beside the pitch. That’s what we really try to emphasize every day.”