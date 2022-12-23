Brighton boss issues bold Alexis Mac Allister transfer statement as Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham loom

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists the intense transfer speculation surrounding World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is nothing to worry about

Mac Allister, 23, has been excellent for Albion for the past two season and then played a starring role for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.

The playmaker joined Brighton in 2019 for around £7m from Argentinos Juniors and has since developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

His performances on the global stage has raised his profile and transfer value to an entirely new level and Brighton are bracing themselves for bids this January.

Mac Allister is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 and the club also have the option for another year but that is unlikely to stop the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle, Juventus, Inter and Atletico who are all said said to be keen on landing the Albion man.

Mac Allister is currently in Argentina celebrating his triumph with teammates and family and will miss Albion’s Premier League Boxing Day clash at Southampton.

He is also expected to miss the clash against leaders Arsenal at the Amex on Decmber 31 and could return for the trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on January 3.

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, will be keen to get Mac Allister fit and firing as soon as possible as they look to maintain their push for Europe.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi knows that he and the club face a challenge to keep their star man but was not too worried about a possible transfer. "It’s fantastic news for us,” the Italian said. “When there are other teams who want our players, we have to be proud and we have to be happy.

"It’s not a problem. When you coach such good players, the other clubs look at them. I am not worried if we sell these players.