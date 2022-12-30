Brighton boss issues Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster injury update ahead of Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without five key players they welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex Stadium

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck in action against Arsenal earlier this season in the Carabao Cup

Danny Welbeck, who previously had five injury hit seasons at Arsenal, missed Albion’s return to Premier League action at Southampton as he recovers from a muscle injury sustained during the World Cup break in a friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai.

Webster also missed the victory at St Mary's and both players are still a while away from fitness and the match against Arsenal will arrive too soon.

"At the moment we are in condition to paly we are ready,” said De Zerbi. “Webster and Welbeck are not able to play but we knew last week for them that we have to wait another week. A couple of days for Welbeck I think but more for Webster.”

Brighton are already without the talents of their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who continues to recover in Argentina following his exploits in Qatar. De Zerbi will also miss another central midfielder in Moises Caicedo who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Southampton.

"Mac Allister will arrive in the next couple of days,” De Zerbi confirmed.