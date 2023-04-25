Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
14 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Brighton boss issues major Evan Ferguson contract update after Tottenham and Man United interest

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has impressed in his first full season in the Premier League

By Derren Howard
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has impressed in the Premier League this seasonBrighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has impressed in the Premier League this season
Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has impressed in the Premier League this season

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is close to signing a new contract with the club.

Ferguson, 18, has been excellent in his first full season in the Premier League and his performances attracted the interest of Tottenham and Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His current deal was until June 2026 but the new contract is reward for performances so far and protects the club further as his profile increases.

Most Popular

The Ireland international has progressed well at Brighton and has the full trust of his head coach De Zerbi. Ferguson has netted seven goals in all competitions for Albion this term and is set to play a key role in the closing stages as Brighton continue their quest for European qualification.

There has been no official announcement from the club as yet but De Zerbi confirmed his impressive you attacker looks set to commit his future to the Albion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Very important news,” De Zerbi said. “He can improve a lot with us. Playing in Brighton are the right conditions for a lot of young players. He is playing very well. Man United was bad for us without him because he gives us different solutions."

Ferguson is currently struggling with an ankle injury picked up in the 2-1 win at Chelsea two weeks ago. He missed the FA Cup semi-final loss to Man United at Wembley Stadium and is also out of tomorrow’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

He is expected to return this Saturday against Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

Related topics:BrightonMan UnitedTottenhamPremier LeagueAlbionIrelandChelsea