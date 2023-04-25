Brighton boss issues major Evan Ferguson contract update after Tottenham and Man United interest

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has impressed in his first full season in the Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is close to signing a new contract with the club.

Ferguson, 18, has been excellent in his first full season in the Premier League and his performances attracted the interest of Tottenham and Manchester United.

His current deal was until June 2026 but the new contract is reward for performances so far and protects the club further as his profile increases.

The Ireland international has progressed well at Brighton and has the full trust of his head coach De Zerbi. Ferguson has netted seven goals in all competitions for Albion this term and is set to play a key role in the closing stages as Brighton continue their quest for European qualification.

There has been no official announcement from the club as yet but De Zerbi confirmed his impressive you attacker looks set to commit his future to the Albion.

"Very important news,” De Zerbi said. “He can improve a lot with us. Playing in Brighton are the right conditions for a lot of young players. He is playing very well. Man United was bad for us without him because he gives us different solutions."

Ferguson is currently struggling with an ankle injury picked up in the 2-1 win at Chelsea two weeks ago. He missed the FA Cup semi-final loss to Man United at Wembley Stadium and is also out of tomorrow’s trip to Nottingham Forest.