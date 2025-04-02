Brighton boss issues Simon Adingra update amid Sunderland transfer decision and Tommy Watson deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion transfer latest as Tommy Watson agrees deal

The future of Brighton winger Simon Adingra remains uncertain following the arrival of Tommy Watson.

Yesterday, Albion sealed a deal for their long-term transfer target Watson for a reported initial fee of £10m.

The 18-year-old winger will remain at Sunderland for the rest of the season and then team up with the Seagulls this summer.

Simon Adingra of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the FA Cup Quarter Final against Nottingham Forest at Amex Stadium

The England youth international almost joined Brighton last January but the two clubs failed to agree before the deadline.

Sunderland, fourth in the Championship, were also reportedly keen to take Adingra in the opposite direction, but the Ivory Coast international remained at Brighton.

Adingra has struggled to make an impact this term as the talented wideman has been behind Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh in the pecking order.

The 23-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances this campaign but only six starts. He has five goals and one assist in all competitions so far and impressed from the bench last time in the FA Cup quarter-final penalty-shootout loss to Nottingham Forest.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “He proved what he can do against Nottingham. Great game, great impact.

“He created a lot of chances and that is exactly what we want to see from him.

“It is not the easiest season for him, but the season has still a long time to go and there are still a lot of opportunities to prove why he is here.

“I am sure he will do it because he is in very good shape.

“He proved it against Nottingham, he proved it for the national team, for Cote d’Ivoire, so I am happy he is here.”

Adingra is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2026 and has made 64 appearances with 12 goals and four assists in total.

He joined Brighton in 2022 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for around £8m and also spent time on loan in the Belgian league with Union SG. He was also linked last January with a move to Marseille, with former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Seventh-placed Brighton are next in Premier League action tonight at the Amex Stadium against Aston Villa.