Brighton boss reacts after fresh injury blow to 'unbelievable leader'

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:38 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 17:38 BST
All the latest injury and team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion’s remarkable 3-2 victory against Tottenham came with another unfortunate injury blow for the Seagulls.

Albion have suffered numerous injuries this term and defender Adam Webster is now the latest to join the treatment room after he injured his thigh in the first half against Tottenham.

Webster hobbled off after just nine minutes with what appeared to be hamstring damage and was replaced by Brazilian defender Igor Julio.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has further injury concernsBrighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has further injury concerns
It’s a problem for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as Webster was only playing due to the groin injury sustained by defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Van Hecke faces around four weeks on the sidelines, while the extent of the injury to Webster is unclear at this stage.

“We don’t know it yet,” said Hurzeler when asked about Webster after the 3-2 win. “We have to do a scan and then we have a clear situation about him.

“But I completely trust my medical department. They will do a great job to bring these defenders back as quickly as possible.”

Webster came under-fire from certain sections of the Brighton supporters following his first half mistake during the 4-2 loss at Chelsea.

“We shouldn't judge the player and the person after making one easy mistake because I see the whole context,” said Hurzeler prior to the Tottenham match. “I see the person behind this player and he's an unbelievable player for us. He's an unbelievable leader for us. He's so supportive with team-mates.

“He is so helpful for his team-mates and he had already made great games for this club. I will always protect him and I will give him the belief he needs and the trust he needs.”

