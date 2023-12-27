Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes Ange Postecoglou admission amid Tottenham claim
The two managers will lock horns with one another for the first time on Thursday night when Albion host Spurs at the Amex.
Both the Italian and the Australian have become fan favourites at their respective clubs, with De Zerbi leading the Seagulls into Europe and Postecoglou helping the north London outfit mount a Premier League title challenge this season.
Ahead of this clash, the former Shakhtar Donetsk manager has heaped praise on the ex-Celtic boss and admires the way he carries himself.
On Wednesday, De Zerbi said: “I like him so much. When he speaks in press conferences or interviews, I like him a lot.”
Tottenham are in something of a new era at present after striker Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich this summer and Postecoglou moved into the Spurs dugout.
Again, De Zerbi commended Tottenham for how they go about taking on teams with their attacking, eye-catching style.
He added: "They play great football. I love their style. In terms of personality on the pitch, they are one of the best teams at the moment.”