Brighton captain Lewis Dunk delivers brilliant three-word response to the doubters after West Ham victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk enjoyed a moment of redemption against West Ham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk sent a clear message to the critics after the thrilling win against West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

Dunk, 33, delivered a fine performance at the heart of the defence as the 3-2 victory kept Albion's European hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skipper has been criticised in recent weeks as his poor display in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City was swiftly followed by a 4-2 loss at Brentford.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates the victory against West Ham with Mats Wieffer

Dunk though looked back to his best against Graham Potter's Hammers and posted this simple message on his Instagram account following the victory, "Not finished yet."

He also posted a picture of himself celebrating on the final whistle with fellow Albion veteran Danny Welbeck after Carlos Baleba's dramatic winner.

The Hammers were on course for a first Premier League win in seven games when second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek overturned Yasin Ayari’s eye-catching opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma levelled a minute from time before Baleba sensationally curled home from distance in added time to snatch a stunning 3-2 success for the Seagulls.

“Although there were some setbacks during the game, the players stayed very calm, they stayed together,” said Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler. “They were very positive. So I'm really happy how we how we finished the game.

"I think we could give the fans something back and because they supported us. They support us in good times and therefore I'm very happy that they got what they deserved with a special finish of the game.

"For Carlos it was a special moment, a special goal. We know that he has an ability to score goals like this. And in terms of the substitutions we made I always try to make them with courage and everyone who came on had a great impact on the game, which is part of our togetherness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have always had the trust in ourselves, in our ability. We have not had an easy period and during the game we had some setbacks.

The Seagulls – who are ninth in the Premier League – are back in action at the Amex Stadium this Saturday as they welcome Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

For your next Albion read: AI predicts if Brighton will qualify for Europe after West Ham win