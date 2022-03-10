Brighton captain Lewis Dunk makes Adam Lallana 'learning' admission ahead of Liverpool clash

Lallana, 33, has not featured in Albion's last two matches against Aston Villa and Newcastle as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Brighton are on a poor run of four consecutive losses and a fit Lallana would boost their chances as the prepare for the stern test of title chasing Liverpool.

Adam Lallana joined Brighton on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2020 and has been a key part of Graham Potter's squad

Lallana had six seasons at Anfield and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hailed the Albion man as one of the most influential players in the Liverpool dressing room during his time there.

The former England international won the Premier League title and the Champions League and has brought all of that experience and know-how to the Seagulls.

Injuries have limited his time on the pitch since his arrival in 2020 on free transfer and skipper Dunk admits his contribution to the squad has been immense.

Dunk, who is reaching full match fitness after his knee injury and suspension, said, "A big one for the group and a good addition has been Adam Lallana.

"What a career he has had, we are quite a young group and he brings that experience.

"There are only a few older ones with me, him and Duffy. We have some young players and his experience has been valuable for all the young boys and even myself.

"I'm still learning off him."

Dunk has been the club captain since Graham Potter arrived from Swansea in 2019 and has grown into the role. Dunk turned 30 last November and feels he has plenty of football left in him at the highest level.

"I don't feel any different and feel like I did four or five years ago. It is annoying sometimes when you see those boys starting out again and you wish it was you but I have enjoyed my journey and I have a long way to go.

"As long as I stay fit and healthy, I will look to improve and push on."