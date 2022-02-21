Brighton CEO Paul Barber issues 'zero-tolerance' Amex Stadium warning to fans ahead of Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion CEO and deputy chairman Paul Barber insists anti-social behavior will not be tolerated at the Amex Stadium.

The Premier League has seen an increase lately of incidents such as bottle and coin throwing, fans coming on to the pitch and discriminatory chanting.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday the FA opened an investigation after Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown at him during their 4-2 win at Elland Road.

Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber

Brighton have also had their problems this season with fans invading the pitch and flares being set-off inside the Amex Stadium.

Earlier this month a teenager from Hove was banned from attending football matches after he was arrested and caught in possession of a knuckle duster, lock knife and fireworks ahead of Albion's match with Crystal Palace at the Amex on January 14.

"Another area of concern is the recent rise in unlawful and antisocial fan behaviour," wrote Barber in his in programme notes ahead of the match against Burnley last Saturday.

"As ever, we are talking about a very small minority of mindless individuals using football matches as a platform to vent, and in so doing, often spoiling a great day out for the majority.

"Pitch incursions, bottle throwing, use of flares, discriminatory chanting and any kind of violent behaviour will all see the perpetrators facing criminal action as well as lengthy bans from attending matches.

"With sophisticated CCTV in use at most Premier League stadia, it’s really hard to understand why anyone would engage in behaviour of this kind.

"Sadly, we are not immune to the type of behaviour being reported at football stadiums elsewhere in the country, and we have seen a significant increase in the number of incidents here.

"Rest assured, however, we will not allow a decade of work to establish the Amex’s reputation as a safe and welcoming environment to be ruined.

"Instead, our tolerance – and that of the vast majority of law-abiding fans – for any kind of unlawful or antisocial behaviour in or around our stadium will continue to be set at zero, and we will continue to make every effort to identify and eject anyone responsible, and, wherever appropriate, we will also seek their subsequent arrest and prosecution.

"We have a legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of employees, players, coaches, officials and anyone whose work takes them pitchside.

"So, to be clear, this means fans must stay behind, and well away from, the pitch perimeter walls at all times. Anyone who fails to observe this very clear instruction will face serious sanctions.

All of our players and staff want fans to enjoy themselves when we score goals, but nobody at the club wants fans to come onto the pitch or over perimeter walls to join the players’ celebrations, or to rush onto the pitch to seek selfies or players’ shirts at the end of a match. We would appreciate everyone respecting this polite request."

Barber however was quick to stress that the overwhelming majority of Brighton fans have been excellent this season and their help in identifying those responsible for anti-social behaviour has been invaluable in reducing future incidents at the Amex.

Barber added: "On a much more positive note, it’s really encouraging to receive emails, letters and even calls from supporters prepared to help identify those responsible for the worst examples of recent behaviour, and also to hear fans’ support for the great work of our matchday staff, whose patience and resilience has been sorely tested this season.