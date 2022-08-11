Brighton ‘chasing’ Leeds United target, Crystal Palace ‘monitoring’ Chelsea star

All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton will be looking to build on last weekend’s 2-1 Premier League opening day victory with another win over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls welcome the Magpies to the south coast in a clash between two sides who impressed immensely last time out.

While Brighton humbled Manchester United with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, Newcastle showed their class with a dominant 2-0 victory over top flight new boys Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park.

In particular, Albion’s result provided yet more evidence to many onlookers that manager Graham Potter is one of the most astute talents in the division.

Indeed, last weekend’s result has even led to former Brighton boss Gus Poyet suggesting that Potter has earned his shot at managing an elite club.

“I hope Potter has a chance to coach at a top football club. That’s what we ask for as a coach, give us a chance.

“Potter has proven he is Premier League quality by going from fighting relegation to top 10 and if he can repeat his previous season, he deserves a chance at a top team.

“Potter will not have time at the top, compared to Brighton where he can build his team over a long period of time.

“Potter can stay for life at Brighton, I know the personality and character Brighton are looking for and Potter is perfect. With all respect to the chairman, sorry, you have to let Potter grow if he wants to.”

