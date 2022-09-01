Brighton chief executive sends stinging '£42m' transfer response to Liverpool and Arsenal amid Moises Caicedo pursuit

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young Ecuador international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer and has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Caicedo has been impressive since his introduction to the first team and has helped Graham Potter's men to 10 points from their first five matches.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2021 for just £4.5m and is contracted until June 2025.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton has impressed since is introduction to the Premier League and has caught the eye of Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool however have severe injury problems and Jurgen Klopp is determined to bolster his midfield before the window slams shut.

Albion are under no pressure to sell and have made more than £100m this window following the exits of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay.

Last week Liverpool were said to be preparing a £42m bid which head coach Graham Potter said: "Would only buy his boots.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman, Barber said: "Like Graham, said, It would only buy his boots. Moises Caicedo has done well, but he’s still a really young player and you know better than anyone that with young players form can be inconsistent and we don’t want the kind of pressure on Moises that these kinds of headlines can create.

“That said, he’s a very level-headed young man and more than capable of dealing with it, in our opinion.