The Athletic understands Seagulls chairman and owner Tony Bloom agreed the new deal with Barber.

Barber joined Albion in 2012 following his departure from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

He has also enjoyed spells at Tottenham Hotspur and the FA before moving to Canada in 2010.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, pictured with chairman Tony Bloom (right) after Albion secured promotion to the Premier League in 2017, has signed a new long-term contract at the club. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The new deal will make Barber the third-longest serving chief executive within the Premier League, behind Spurs’ Daniel Levy and Leicester City’s Susan Whelan.