Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton technical director David Weir said they will work to strengthen the squad this summer for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

The 31-year-old German was confirmed today as the successor to Roberto De Zerbi and has agreed a three-year-contract with the Seagulls, who finished 11th in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weir said: “Fabian already has an excellent knowledge of our squad and players, and we will be working to strengthen an already very strong squad during the transfer window. “We will work closely with Fabian to help him settle in, and to get to know the club, staff and the area.”

Fabian Hurzeler is the new Head Coach of Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton are keen to add a midfielder to their squad and have been liked with Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, who is rated at £30m and Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Albion have already lost midfielder Adam Lallana who rejected a new deal with the Seagulls and moved closer to his family with newly-promoted Southampton. Colombia international midfielder Steven Alzate also left the club and has been linked with Rangers and Sheffield United.

Brighton have already added Ghana attacker Ibrahim Osman, who will arrive in pre-season having agreed a £16m deal with FC Nordsjaelland last February. Albion are also thought to be targeting a new defender.

Hurzeler has impressed during his fledgling coaching career and took St Pauli to the Bundesliga2 title last term. The former Bayern Munich II defensive midfielder has also coached the German youth teams at under-18 and under-20 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion chairman Tony Bloom added: “He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy. Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree.”

It’s a big step for Hurzeler but he inherits a talented squad with a healthy blend of seasoned professionals and young talent such as Valentin Barco and Carlos Baleba.