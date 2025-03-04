Brighton chief makes ‘uncomfortable’ Leeds United admission after smashing their transfer record

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber admits he felt "uncomfortable" after spending £40m for Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.

The Seagulls smashed their transfer record last summer to sign Rutter on a five-year contract. The £40m fee took many by surprise and eclipsed the £30m they paid Watford for Joao Pedro in 2023 and the £30m to sign Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle.

Last summer, Brighton also paid £25m for Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord, £25m to Mainz for Brajan Gruda, £25m to Celtic for Matt O'Riley and £25m to Fenerbahçe for Ferdi Kadioglu.

Rutter however remains the most expensive – but this season he has also been one of the most useful. The 22-year-old Frenchman has excelled in the No 10 role and his fully-committed and skilful displays have proved hugely popular with Albion supporters.

Rutter has five goals and three assists from 26 appearance in the Premier League so far and the former Hoffenheim striker also has three goals and an assist from three FA Cup outings.

“Rutter and, to a lesser extent, Joao Pedro were high-tide marks for us," said Barber speaking to The Athletic.

"We are not comfortable buying at those levels and we will always be looking to buy at lower levels in order to make our model work.

“The problem when you are spending at those sorts of levels is that the headroom is far more limited. You need a lot more things to go right. You need those players to flourish for our trading model to work.”

Brighton’s model of signing players for relatively modest fees and then selling for huge profits has worked well for them in recent seasons. Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister have all previously thrived at Brighton before securing big moves away.

It has allowed the Seagulls to establish themselves in the top half of the Premier League and continuously invest in their squad. The money generated has also allowed them to improve facilities at the training ground and the stadium.

Last week the Seagulls published their latest accounts which delivered a £73.3m profit for 2023-24 season.

"These accounts include some substantial transfer fees received,” said chairman Tony Bloom in his statement. “Most notably the British transfer record fee received from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo, along with the fee received for Robert Sanchez in the 2023 summer transfer window.

"They also include some significant transfer fees paid. The hard work, expertise, and professionalism of our board of directors, executive team, and entire staff continue to provide the platform to make this all possible. I remain incredibly proud of our club and all who work here,” Bloom added.