Brighton chief Paul Barber fires back at fans after late night 'doom' emails
Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber hit back at moaning Albion fans in his programme notes ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford.
Brighton have slipped to 11th in the Premier League table following a winless run of five matches, including a painful 3-1 home loss to old rivals Crustal Palace.
Expectations have increased at the Amex Stadium in recent seasons, especially after their massive £200m summer spend.
Barber wrote: "With a new head coach in Fabian Hurzeler and a number of new signings made in the summer, we have done well to be competing in the upper reaches of the Premier League table for most of the season and we remain very much in the race for European football.
"There will always be bumps in the road in professional sport, even more so in the Premier League given its extremely competitive nature. As a team we've pulled off some big victories already this season – most notably against Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and at Newcastle.
"Such results inevitably lead to an increase in expectations, yet it's important we also maintain some balance. Following our 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace I received a number of (late night) emails full of doom and gloom at our recent form, which really did disappoint me.
"This came at a time when we were just three points behind Manchester City. Of course I understand the frustration, especially when we've just been beaten at home by our biggest rival, but some perspective is also needed, especially when we haven't even reached the halfway stage."
