Brighton close in on double transfer swoop as 'documents are complete’

Brighton will hope to complete the signing of two midfielders this week as Alexis Mac Allister puts the finishing touches on his £55m move to Liverpool.

Mac Allister, 24, is expected to finalise his switch to Anfield after three very successful seasons at the Amex Stadium. His exit creates a large gap in the Brighton midfield and the club are already making moves to fill that void.

Billy Gilmour, who joined from Chelsea last summer, is expected to get more gametime but the Seagulls are looking to bring in fresh faces this summer as they prepare to battle in the Europa League, the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is looking to add to his squad

Brighton have already confirmed the club record signing of Joao Pedro from Watford for £30m and James Milner is also expected to arrive from Liverpool on a free transfer in the next few days. Milner, 37, will add plenty of experience to the midfield and also help the many talented youngsters at Brighton progress.

The club are also closing in on a deal for midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud. The 27-year-old is expected to arrive on free from Borussia Dortmund. Dahoud is a technically gifted attacking midfielder and is thought to be ideal for Roberto De Zerbi's attacking style.