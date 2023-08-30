Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati is set to make a shock loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion, Fabrizio Romano has sensationally reported.

The Spanish forward, 20, is among the most promising youngsters in world football and has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham among others.

Fati, a La Liga and Nations League winner, is contacted to Barcelona until until 2027 and has a release clause rising to €1 billion (£846m).

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano announced on social media this evening (Wednesday, August 30) that the 20-year-old is set to move Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton this summer.

“Brighton are closing in on Ansu Fati deal as Barça are prepared to accept the formal proposal received on loan,” the transfer expert wrote.

"Ansu Fati has accepted Brighton as destination — De Zerbi, key factor.

“Final green light soon and then here we go.”

The signing of Fati would be a huge statement of intent for the Seagulls, who will be playing in the Europa League this year.

The forward, a left winger by trade, would offer further competition for places in a team stacked with attacking talent.

Albion secured the signing of teenage midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille on Tuesday (August 29) – taking the club’s spending for the summer above £80m, a record-breaking sum for the club.