Brighton coach makes honest Danny Welbeck contract admission as Tottenham loom

Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg wants striker Danny Welbeck to remain at the club despite his contract running out this summer.

Ahead of Albion's FA Cup to Antonio Conte's Tottenham on February 5, Welbeck is still managing his minutes and working his way back to full fitness following hamstring surgery and has made nine league appearances for the Seagulls this season.

The former Man United and Arsenal striker has three goals to his name this term, including two recent late headers that earned Albion vital away draws at Chelsea and Leicester.

Welbeck, 31, has though missed a large chunk of this season as he suffered a recurrence of an old hamstring injury last September in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The ex-England international underwent successful surgery and is now looking to finish the season the high note and help ninth placed Albion to their highest ever Premier League finish.

Welbeck joined Brighton in 2020 after an injury hit spell at Watford. He had knee injury issues but still managed to deliver moments of class at key moments to help Albion maintain their top flight status.

His six goals last term were enough to earn him another year long contract for this campaign and now Hamberg hopes Welbeck stays for a third season.

Speaking after their draw at Leicester and ahead of their FA Cup trip to Tottenham on February 5, the Albion coach feels Welbeck's quality on the pitch and his influence around the group is vital for Albion's progress under Graham Potter.

"As long as I am a part of this club I would love to have Danny around," said Hamberg.

"He has put in so much off the pitch as well. He is a great guy, one of them that looks after other people, that try to push every day

"And of course we are so happy to have him here."

Welbeck himself also seems content with life at Brighton.

"Happiness is key and I'm at a club where I'm enjoying myself and my football," he said.

"I really like the manager's style of play, there are good people around the club, great facilities - everything just feels right for me here.

"Towards the back end of last season, my teammates really started to understand my game a lot more, bringing in the strengths I can provide for the team," he added.

"I was really pleased with how that second half of the season went and I've got that foundation now with the group.