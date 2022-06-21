The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar first campaign in England following his £16m move from La Liga outfit Getafe last August.

The left back made 35 Premier League starts and won Albion’s 2021-22 Player’s Player and Player of the Season.

Cucurella’s stunning debut season has subsequently caught the eye of Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup runners-up Chelsea.

The Athletic has reported that the Spaniard is ‘intent’ on joining City. There is strong belief within Cucurella’s camp that a move to Manchester will improve his game.

The Athletic understands that the full back also wants to work under Sky Blues manager, and fellow Catalan, Pep Guardiola. The defender made his way through Barcelona’s youth sides before joining Getafe permanently in 2020.

Guardiola and Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain are both reported to be keen admirers of the Spanish international.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but Cucurella’s price tag, set by the Seagulls, may prove to be an issue.

It is believed Brighton want £50m for the full back but the Sky Blues aren’t keen on paying that amount for the 23-year-old.