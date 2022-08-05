Brighton complete season-long loan move for Chelsea academy star and England under-19 international

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill on a season-long loan deal.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:31 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:40 pm

The England under-19 defender had a successful spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season and will now spend the new Premier League campaign with Albion.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: “Levi has enormous potential and has already shown his ability last season in the Championship and with England at various age group levels up to under-21s.

“I am really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch, and in matches over the course of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill, pictured in action on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, on a season-long loan deal. Picture by Joe Portlock/Getty Images

“He plays mostly at centre-back, but has also played on the left as a full-back, and he is a player who is comfortable on the ball.”

Colwill has been with Chelsea since joining their under-9s squad over a decade ago and has come through the club’s academy.

Last June he signed a new four-year Chelsea contract before his move to Huddersfield.

He made 29 league appearances for the Terriers, helping them to a third-place finish in the Championship and to gain a place in an ultimately unsuccessful Championship Play-Off final.

Colwill, who will be ineligible for the two games against parent club Chelsea this season, has also captained England at under-19 level.

