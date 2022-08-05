Brighton complete season-long loan move for Chelsea academy star and England under-19 international

The England under-19 defender had a successful spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season and will now spend the new Premier League campaign with Albion.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter said: “Levi has enormous potential and has already shown his ability last season in the Championship and with England at various age group levels up to under-21s.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch, and in matches over the course of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill, pictured in action on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, on a season-long loan deal. Picture by Joe Portlock/Getty Images

“He plays mostly at centre-back, but has also played on the left as a full-back, and he is a player who is comfortable on the ball.”

Colwill has been with Chelsea since joining their under-9s squad over a decade ago and has come through the club’s academy.

Last June he signed a new four-year Chelsea contract before his move to Huddersfield.

He made 29 league appearances for the Terriers, helping them to a third-place finish in the Championship and to gain a place in an ultimately unsuccessful Championship Play-Off final.