Brighton confirm 11th summer exit as midfield talent joins Tyson Fury's team

Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Morecambe on a season-long loan.
The midfielder spent last season on loan in the third-tier, where he made 15 appearances for Cambridge United.
Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said: “The aim will be for Jensen to play regularly and continue his development in a men’s team environment.
“We will be monitoring his progress throughout his loan and we wish him the best of luck for the season.”
Speaking to Morecambe’s website, Weir said: “It’s really good to be here. I’m buzzing to get it done and I’m looking forward to the start of the season now.
“It’s something I’m looking forward to, just trying to get into the team, get as many games as I can and do as well as I can.
“I’ve played here [the Mazuma Stadium] a few times, even when I was at Wigan in the under-18s and under-23s, we played here a few times and at some of the various training grounds around here, so I’m not unfamiliar with the stadium.”
The 20-year-old – who is the son of Albion technical director David Weir – joined us from Wigan in July 2020 and was included in Albion’s Premier League matchday squad at Liverpool in February 2021, when Graham Potter’s team ran out 1-0 winners.