Brighton confirm first exit of the transfer window as £8m midfield ace departs

Kacper Kozlowski (right) has left Brighton to Turkish side Gaziantep FK in a permanent move

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poland international midfielder Kacper Kozlowski has left Brighton and joined Turkish Superlig side Gaziantep FK in a permanent move.

The 20-year-old joined Albion in January 2022 for around £8m from Pogon Szczecin and has made six senior appearances for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kozlowski has spent the last two seasons on loan with Vitesse Arnhem in The Netherlands but never made an appearance for the Albion first team.

He had two remaining on his Brighton deal but has decided to make a permanent switch to Gaziantep, who finished 11th in the Super Lig last season.

Technical director David Weir said, “We wish Kacper all the best for the future.”

The Seagulls have had a bust start to the transfer window with five players joining for an estimated outlay of £80m. So far Ibrahim Osman has joined from FC Nordsjaelland, Yankuba Minteh signed from Newcastle United, Mats Wieffer completed his switch from Feyenoord, Amario Cozier-Durberry arrived after leaving Arsenal and Malick Yalcouye landed from IFK Goteborg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton head to Japan next week as their pre-season trip will see them play Kashima Antlers on July 24 and Tokyo Verdy on July 28.

Probable squad: Goalkeepers: Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth, Hugo Fisher Killian Cahill.

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Odel Offiah, Igor, Adam Webster, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Valentin Barco, Imari Samuels.

Midfielders: James Milner, Billy Gilmour, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, Andy Moran, Jensen Weir, Jack Hinshelwood, Malick Yalcouye, Facundo Buonanotte, Kaoru Mitoma, Jeremy Sarmiento.

Forwards: Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Abdallah Sima, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Mark O’ Mahony.