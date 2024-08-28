Brighton confirm latest transfer exit but future of ex-Arsenal ace remains unclear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion striker Mark O’Mahony is joining Championship club Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

Men’s first-team coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “This is a great opportunity for Mark to have his first loan in the Championship.

“Everybody was delighted for Mark when he scored his first senior goal on Tuesday and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does at Fratton Park.

Brighton's Irish striker Mark O'Mahony (C) shoots and scores his team fourth goal during the English League Cup against Crawley Town

“Our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will be monitoring his progress, and we wish him well for the season.”

O’Mahony, 19, joined Albion from Cork City in January 2023 and quickly established himself in the club’s under-21s squad.

He made his Premier League debut in April as a substitute against Burnley, three days after signing a new contract until 2027, and started his first top-flight game later that month at Bournemouth.

He has represented the Republic of Ireland at all age groups from under-17 to under-21 level.

Portsmouth have also been trying to get Albion attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season loan. The ex-Arsenal ace impressed in pre-season following his free transfer to Brighton but his first team opportunities will be limited with the Seagulls this term. The 19-year-old is expected to move out on loan this summer.