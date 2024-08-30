Brighton confirm Sarmiento loan to Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove Albion confirm that Jeremy Sarmiento will go on a season-long loan to Championship side Burnley.

The Ecuadorian international heads to Burnley after spending his pre-season with Brighton.

The forward spent the first half of last season with West Bromwich Albion, where he made 20 Championship appearances, scoring two goals in that time.

He then joined up with Ipswich Town, who secured promotion to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “Jeremy has worked hard across pre-season and done very well in the games he’s played for us, including at Everton and against Crawley this week.

“His attitude has been first-class and this will benefit him for the season ahead with Burnley, which we will be watching with great interest.

“Gordon Greer and the team will monitor his progress and we wish him all the very best for the season ahead.”