Brighton confirm sixth summer signing as Chelsea defender arrives

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed their sixth summer signing after agreeing a deal with Chelsea

Jorja, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Sunday, made her senior debut for the Blues in a 4-0 win against Aston Villa during the 2020/21 Women's Super League campaign and spent last season on loan with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Women’s first-team manager Hope Powell said, “We’re really pleased that Jorja will be spending the campaign with us and that both her and Chelsea have trusted us with her development for the coming year.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She had a good season with Charlton and now it’s about making that step up and competing regularly for a place in a WSL team.”

Fox signed her first professional contract with Chelsea in August last year, having joined their academy at the age of eight.