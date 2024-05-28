Brighton confirm surprise addition to pre-season schedule soon after Japan trip
Brighton and Hove Albion will head to Loftus Road to face Queen’s Park Rangers as part of their preparations for the new campaign.
The pre-season friendly against the Championship club will be on Saturday 3 August, kick off 3pm and is soon after their return from Japan, where they play Kashimi Antlers on July 24 and Tokyo Verdy on July 28. The new Premier League season kicks-off on Saturday, August 17.
Rangers finished last season in 18th place after appointing former Hammarby boss Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach in October.
Albion’s last visit to Loftus Road was in April 2017 when goals from Glenn Murray and Sebastien Pocognoli earned Albion a 2-1 win.
It was their third victory in six days and sent us back to the top of the Championship. A few weeks later, we were celebrating promotion to the Premier League for the first time. Ticket information will be confirmed soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.