Brighton confirm surprise addition to pre-season schedule soon after Japan trip

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk will lead his team out at Loftus Road this pre-season

Brighton and Hove Albion will head to Loftus Road to face Queen’s Park Rangers as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

The pre-season friendly against the Championship club will be on Saturday 3 August, kick off 3pm and is soon after their return from Japan, where they play Kashimi Antlers on July 24 and Tokyo Verdy on July 28. The new Premier League season kicks-off on Saturday, August 17.

Rangers finished last season in 18th place after appointing former Hammarby boss Marti Cifuentes as their new head coach in October.

Albion’s last visit to Loftus Road was in April 2017 when goals from Glenn Murray and Sebastien Pocognoli earned Albion a 2-1 win.