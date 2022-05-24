Following the Seagull’s impressive 3-1 win against West Ham, Potter said ‘it is more than a possibility’ that the German playmaker stays at the club beyond this season.

The manager added, “I think it is relatively done.

“I think it is just formalities at the moment to get things done but he is happy here, we are happy with him, he has got a fantastic relationship with the supporters, he is a legend. I would say a Brighton legend in terms of the Premier League.

“What he has given to the club is fantastic and we want him to stay.”

The former Swansea manager said the deal to keep Gross at the club is ‘pretty close’ to being completed.

