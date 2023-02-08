Brighton could unleash their £10m 'double playmaker' for specialist role at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to old rivals Crystal Palace for a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park this Saturday

Roberto De Zerbi has found another weapon in his armoury to unlock stubborn defences ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace this Saturday.

Facundo Buonanotte made his Premier League debut for Brighton last Saturday during the 1-0 win against Bournemouth following his January arrival from Rosario Central.

The 18-year-old, who signed for a fee of around £10m, impressed from the bench against the resolute Cherries and helped sixth placed Albion to an important three points.

Brighton's double playmaker Facundo Buonanotte is preparing for his first 'derby' clash against Crystal Palace

Buonanotte replaced Tariq Lamptey on 75 minutes and enjoyed his first taste of Premier League action and could now be set for a vital role as Albion prepare to face Patrick Vieira’s Palace, who are 12th in the table. It’s always a lively atmosphere at Selhurst Park and even more so when Brighton are in town as the needle between the two clubs continues.

Although it was Albion’s in-form winger Kaoru Mitoma that headed the winner, Buonanotte, along with fellow South Americans, Jermey Sarmiento, Julio Enciso and Moises Caicedo all helped change the game from the bench.

“I’m satisfied with what I did but the most important thing is we won,” Buonanotte said to the Albion website. “More than anything, I’m happy about that. When I came on, Roberto told me to play as a double playmaker with Jeremy [Sarmiento] and to enjoy myself. That was the important thing – to just think about playing and enjoying it.”

Buonanotte who joined last month on a four-and-a-half-year contract, found out he was going to be involved against Bournemouth the day before.

“He told me after the training session that I was in the squad and that I had this chance to possibly play. It took me a little bit by surprise but I was very happy.

“Brighton has a really nice group and that’s important. The togetherness of the group is the fundamental factor to having a good season.

