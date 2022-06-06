Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham's predicted Premier League finish for new season with fresh additions

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter guided his team to ninth place in the Premier League

Brighton ensured a sixth consecutive season in the top flight as they secured their highest ever finish in the Premier League with a ninth placed position.

Graham Potter's team impressed as they amassed 51 points from their 38 matches and were not too far away from the European spots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge of course is to repeat that success and hopefully improve. Potter will aim to keep majority of his squad together this summer and also make one or two shrewd additions in the transfer market to an already strong squad.

A few of the top Albion players have been linked with moves away from the Amex Stadium, with influential midfielder Yves Bissouma, playmaker Leo Trossard, keeper Rob Sanchez and the impressive left-sided Spaniard Marc Cucurella all attracting interest from elsewhere.

Three new teams will enter the Premier League next season with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest all coming up from the Championship, with Norwich, Watford and Burnley dropping down to the second tier.

Fulham and Bournemouth will arrive with strong squads, while Forest, who came up via the play-offs will relish their long-awaited return to the top flight under their impressive manager Steve Cooper.