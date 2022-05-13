The Seagulls, roared on by a record home crowd of 31,637, enjoyed an afternoon to savour as they put the beleaguered Red Devils to the sword.

Moisés Caicedo, who attracted interest from United in January last year, fired Albion into an early lead before Marc Cucurella, Pascal Groß and Leandro Trossard wrapped up the victory in a stylish second half performance.

Brighton‘s first home win of 2022 keeps them on course to claim their first-ever top ten finish in English football’s top-flight.

For United, the loss ensured that they will not qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League and will finish the season with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

Speaking after the defeat, Rangnick said: “We had big problems with their width through their wing-backs, we couldn’t stop their wing-backs as they were always pretty high and wide.

“For us it was whenever they played the diagonal ball we struggled with those balls although we told our full-backs that they should get out earlier.

“It was very, very difficult to stop them in the first half at all and in the second half we took the risk to bring Edi [Cavani] on as a second striker and Fred and went to a 4-4-2.

“In hindsight it was maybe a little bit of a risk to play a 4-4-2 against them, but we had to try and change the energy. Today we were second best in all relevant areas.”

