Brighton desperate to pull plug on '£15m' transfer agreement after Fabian Hurzeler talks

It seems Brighton are determined to keep hold of their German international striker Deniz Undav.

The 27-year-old was in fine form last season during his loan spell at Stuttgart as he netted 19 goals and claimed 10 assists.

Undav was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga last term and his goals helped fire Stuttgart to Champions League qualification.

Brighton striker Deniz Undav faces an uncertain future this summer

Stuttgart understandably want to sign the Albion man on a permanent basis and were keen to trigger the reported option to buy clause of £15m. Undav has also stated he wants to stay with Sebastian Hoeness’s team, where he formed a lethal strike partnership with Serhou Guirassy.

Undav however remains contracted with Brighton until June 2026 and Albion’s new German boss Fabian Hurzeler wants Undav back with the Seagulls for pre-season.

Brighton are also said to have a clause that means they can buy back Undav from Stuttgart at anytime, should the Germans trigger the option to buy.

“I have had contact with Fabian," said Undav, who is currently on international with Germany at the Euros. “We have already had a phone call and he talked about it.

"I explained my vision to him and he told me what he thought about me. Of course I talk with my adviser here and there. It is clear that things don’t stay calm in the market but go up and down. I don’t want to hear too much from outside but I want to concentrate on the European Championships.”