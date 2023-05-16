Here’s who was named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 36.

Two Brighton & Hove Albion stars have been named in the Premier League team of the week for game week 36.

Albion took a huge step towards qualification for Europe with a thrilling 3-0 victory against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupiñán sealed a deserved victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s men and all-but ended the title hopes of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

The Seagulls moved up to sixth in the Premier League on 58 points, seven behind fifth-placed Liverpool but Brighton do have two games in hand on the Reds.

Tottenham Hotspur are in seventh, one point behind Brighton but Spurs have played two games more.

So many players impressed for Albion against Arsenal, but which players have made the team of the week?

Here are the best-performing Premier League stars in game week 36 based on WhoScored ratings.

2 . Alisson Becker - Liverpool WhoScored rating - 7.8 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool WhoScored rating - 8.4 Photo: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Joachim Andersen - Crystal Palace WhoScored rating - 7.9 Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images