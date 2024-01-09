The latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Jensen Weir of Brighton & Hove Albion will make his loan move to Port Vale

Jensen Weir has joined League One Port Vale on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder spent the first half of the campaign with Blackpool, where he made 16 appearances in all competitions.

Technical director David Weir said, “Jensen had found his match time has been limited in the last few months.

“This move to Port Vale will provide him with an opportunity to potentially play more regularly in the second half of the campaign.”

The 21-year-old joined Albion in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, and has had loans with Cambridge United and Morecambe — where he scored 10 goals in 41 appearances last season.