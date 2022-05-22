Brighton expected starting line-up: One key change and surprise Marc Cucurella tweak made vs West Ham

Albion will hope to finish on a high in front of their own fans and achieve a top 10 finish for the first time in their Premier League history.

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects to have midfielder Enock Mwepu back in his squad for Sunday’s Premier League game with West Ham.

Mwepu has missed Albion’s last two games due to a groin issue and is likely to be on the bench.

Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) remain unavailable.

West Ham expect to have winger Said Benrahma available again for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Benrahma missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City with an ankle problem, but should be in contention to return to the squad.

Defender Issa Diop (ankle) remains a doubt, while long-serving midfielder Mark Noble could make his final appearance for the club before he retires.

Meanwhile, Potter says Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck are close to agreeing new deals at the Amex Stadium.

The future of the key Seagulls pair had been uncertain, with their current contracts set to expire in the summer.

“Pascal and Danny are really close, I think, to agreeing everything for next year,” he said.

“I think it’s just a matter of time, a bit of formality, so that’s great.

“They’re two guys that have played massive roles for us,” continued Potter.

Here’s how Albion could line-up for this one….

1. Rob Sanchez - GK Sanchez has had a season of progress and attracted interest from Leicester and Newcastle Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman - D A model of consistency this season Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk - D Back to his best after injury - won't want the season to end Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster - D Webster could return to the starting XI for this one on the left of the three Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales