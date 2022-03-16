Brighton expected starting XI - Graham Potter's decisive change and Danny Welbeck call made vs Tottenham

Albion's form has dipped alarmingly in recent matches with defeats to Manchester United, Burnley, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Graham Potter's team have scored just once and conceded 11 in that losing streak and the head coach admits he is under pressure to turn results around.

Brighton are set to be without Adam Lallana once again as they host Antonio Conte's men.

The former England international was forced off with a tight hamstring just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute against Liverpool on Saturday.

Defender Adam Webster is the Seagulls’ only other notable absentee with a groin injury.

Potter know's Tottenham pose a genuine threat, having lost 3-1 to Conte's men in the FA Cup earlier this season.

"We had a fair experience of what they’re like in the cup," Potter said. "A tough game, they’re a good side, Antonio [Conte] has done a fantastic job, I am big fan of his in terms of how his career has developed and what he has achieved at Tottenham, you can see the way the team acts, he’s a fantastic coach.

"Then they’ve got top players like Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, it’s a Premier League partnership that’s up there with the greats, so it’s a tough challenge, we need our supporters with us, we need to be fighting, we need to be lucky, we need all those things."

