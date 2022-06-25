Brighton & Hove Albion are facing a busy summer transfer window as the new Premier League season edges closer and closer.

Here are Saturday’s Premier League transfer rumours

The summer transfer window continues to take various twists and turns for Premier League clubs with more big deals closing in on completion while others seem to be far away or falling apart.

Brighton are looking at a Rangers midfielder as a potential new recruit after the sale of Yves Bissouma while Newcastle United have agreed a fee and booked a medical for a long term signing target.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are apparently willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but the Spaniard plans to hold crunch talks with the club about his future and Arsenal are now very close to getting a deal over the line for a Manchester City forward.

PSG are willing to let a former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder leave this summer with Everton and West Ham amongst the interested clubs while Middlesbrough have placed a £15m price tag plus add ons for a Tottenham target.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are fighting to keep a hold of their star players this summer and one of them has reportedly turned down offers from Premier League clubs but only because he wants to join Barcelona and the Spanish side are hoping that Tottenham will take one of their current players off their hands to free up space and finances.

Finally, a Bayern Munich director has publicly commented on rumours linking the German side with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.