Brighton & Hove Albion are set to feature in their third pre-season friendly of the summer as they take on Reading this afternoon.

The Seagulls are unbeaten so far after playing out a 0-0 stalemate against Union Saint-Gilloise and thrashing Estoril Praia in Portugal the following week.

Neal Maupay will be looking to add to his pre-season tally after bagging a brace last time out.

The French striker will be hoping to get straight off the mark when the Seagulls face Manchester United in their season opener.

Maupay has failed to reach a double-figure goal tally in the past two seasons since scoring ten in his debut campaign on the south coast.

1. Fulham open talks with Barcelona veteran Fulham are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a move for goalkeeper Neto. The La Liga club are looking to offload the 33-year-old this summer rather than lose him on a free next year. (SPORT)

2. Everton turn down chance to sign World Cup winner Everton reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar this summer. The 26-year-old is set to sign a new contract with the Spanish club, however they were previously thought to be willing to offload him if the right offer came in. (Liverpool Echo)

3. Man City consider loan move for Aston Villa target Manchester City are reportedly considering allowing youngster James McAtee head out on loan this summer with the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester and Leeds United all expressing interest. The 19-year-old made two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)

4. Toffees eye 10-goal Bundesliga star Everton are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea this summer. The 29-year-old's contract expires next year and could be available on the cheap. (L'Equipe)