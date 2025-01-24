Brighton face competition from Portsmouth for 24-goal ace after Fabrizio Romano's West Ham claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton transfer target Daniel Cummings is a Celtic striker in high-demand, with Portsmouth the latest club to be linked.

Cummings, 18, has netted 24 goals in the Lowland League and the Uefa Youth League for Celtic this term and is out of contract this summer.

So far, the Scottish giants have yet to agree to a new contract for their young talent which has the alerted the likes of Brighton and West Ham.

Daniel Cummings of Celtic is wanted by Brighton, West Ham and Portsmouth

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Roamno posted: "West Ham and Brighton are both keen on signing 18 year old Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Celtic pushing for him to stay and sign new deal. 24 goals in 24 games this season for Cummings, out of contract in summer 2025."

Bologna, Club Brugge and RB Salzburg have also been credited with interested and now Portsmouth are the latest in the mix.

The Championship club, who already have young Brighton striker Mark O'Mahony on loan, are keen to sign Cummings on a pre-contract and plan to make him part of their first-team squad.

Portsmouth have already been active this window bringing in the likes of Australian Thomas Waddingham and they are also closing on a £1.27m deal for Hayden Matthews. Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson and Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden, both signed on loan.

Meanwhile, Brighton allowed attacking talent Julio Enciso to join Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the season. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler explained: “Julio wants to play regularly, and that is not something we can guarantee with so many options in our attacking positions.

“Ipswich have offered Julio the possibility of more regular game time, and the move is the right one for all concerned.

“We will keep a close eye on his progress as the season continues, and we wish him well for his time with Ipswich.”