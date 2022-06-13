The left back appeared 40 times in all competitions and scored three goals for Dragões last season.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped ten times by Nigeria, sealed FC Porto’s 30th Liga Portugal Bwin title after netting a stoppage time winner against bitter rivals Benfica in May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Star has reported that Sanusi, who is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes is under contract at the Estádio do Dragão until 2025.

Brighton & Hove Albion will have to fend off stiff competition from fierce rivals Crystal Palace to land Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi - pictured in action against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in November 2021. Picture by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

But the Portuguese champions would be willing to sell the Nigerian and have set an asking price of at least £20m.