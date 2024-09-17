Brighton facing dilemma after latest injury concern and another £25m signing ruled out ahead of Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Wolves

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is uncertain if star striker Joao Pedro will be fit to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Pedro, 22, missed the 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town in the Premier League last Saturday with a slight knock sustained on international duty and the Brazilian will be assessed ahead of their third round clash against Gary O’Neil’s struggling Wolves team.

"We have to see after training today [Tuesday],” said Hurzeler. “Like I said after the game against Ipswich, we don't want to take any risk with him. So let's see in training today and then we will decide if it makes sense to let him play or not.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will assess the fitness of star striker Joao Pedro

Brajan Gruda, who joined from Mainz for £25m this summer, is yet to feature for the Seagulls but remains on the sidelines for this tie and will likely be unavailable to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Sunday.

Hurzeler said: “With Gruda, he's still in rehab training, which we have to go day-by-day with. But he's making great improvements with his issue and I'm really looking forward to him being back in training soon.”

Record £40m signing Georinio Rutter, who made his home debut in the 0-0 draw against Ipswich, is cup-tied, while another £25m arrival Matt O’Riley continues his recovery from ankle surgery having been clobbered six minutes into his debut in the Carabao Cup second round against Crawley Town. Veteran James Milner is also out with a hamstring issue picked up in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal just prior to the international break.

On the plus side, Hurzeler confirmed Mats Wieffer “is an option” to face Wolves having recovered from his knock from the opening game of the season at Everton. There could also be a chance for Evan Ferguson to make his first start of the season as the Ireland striker came on as a late substitute against Ipswich following a lengthy foot injury.

“I know what his potential is,” said Hurzeler. “I saw a lot of games from him already in the past when he played for Brighton. He's a great finisher in the box. He has the whole package for a striker. And he doesn't have to prove anything to me. He should do his work on the pitch in possession, out of possession. He should help the team and then he will have a great impact on our game for sure.”

Hurzeler will make a host of changes to the team that faced Ipswich as he juggles his squad ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest. However, the German boss insists he’s taking the Carabao Cup seriously this term and sees it as a title Brighton can win.

"I'm completely convinced that everyone who will be on the pitch tomorrow can compete with a Premier League club like Wolverhampton and against every Premier League club.

“My trust for all my players is very high. Of course there will be some rotation. But I think there will also be players who played against Ipswich who would play tomorrow.

"I know that three days later we have an important Premier League game, but I take this game [against Wolves] very seriously, and I also will relay this message to my team. The Carabao Cup is a chance to win a title. Therefore, we take it very serious.”