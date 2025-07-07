Here’s what Albion fans thought of the new home kit for Brighton in the 2025/26 season.

Brighton and Hove Albion have officially released their new home kit for the upcoming season. However, this year’s strip has been given mixed reviews, following a few key design changes.

On the official description of the home kit, the description reads: “We’re bringing Hyper Turq to our home kit for the first time with the new 2025/26 home replica shirt.

"With bold blue and white stripes either side of a central blue panel, blue sleeves edged with a white cuff, and a reverse that is predominantly white, all finished with a flash of hyper turq at the side.”

Brighton supporters shared their thoughts on the new home kit for Brighton. (Photo credit: Brighton and Hove Albion)

Sussex World spoke to fans to find out their thoughts on the new kit.

Luke Johnson said: “I like the new kit. It seems slightly different, with how light the blue is and the shoulders with extra white. I’ll probably get one this season."

Charlie, who runs one of the biggest Brighton fan pages on Instagram, said: “My first impression was, wow, that’s clean! But then there was this nagging feeling that something just wasn’t right about it. Then it hit me. It’s the stripes! Why aren’t they symmetrical? And the collar too… What’s going on there? It turns out it’s far from ‘clean’ as I first thought. I’m hoping it’ll grow on me.”

As an Albion fan myself, I’m in a similar space to Charlie. I think this kit had the potential to look a lot smarter than it’s come out as. The collar which looks optically off-centre and the stripes make it feel off.

Andy said: “It’s a disappointing home kit. I think the off-centre stripes with the V-neck look if very off. I’m not a huge fan of this kit!”

What are your thoughts on Albion’s new home kit?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.