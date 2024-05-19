Brighton fans subtle but classy gesture to departing head coach Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans during the warm up prior to the Premier League against Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium

Roberto De Zerbi’s final match in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi received a rousing send-off from Albion fans in his final match in charge.

De Zerbi proved a popular figure on the south coast, after joining in September 2022 following Graham Potter’s ill-fated switch to Chelsea.

The Italian guided the Seagulls to sixth in the Premier League and achieved Europa League qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

The style of play he implemented, his passion on the touchline and honest approach with the media made him a favourite with the fans but also ruffled a few feathers with hierarchy – which at times strained his relationship with owner-chairman Tony Bloom and his loyal deputy Paul Barber.

De Zerbi was rarely shy to challenge the established way of operating at Brighton and did so with the best intentions, not just to cause chaos. But Bloom and Barber run one of the best clubs in the top flight. Their success is there for all to see and a parting of ways at this time was probably best for all.

De Zerbi’s team-building plans for Brighton differed with that of the board and the decision was made this week to go their sperate ways after the final Premier League match of the season against Man United at the Amex Stadium.

A packed Amex Stadium were in good voice and the 44-year-old received a well-deserved send-off. On five minutes the North Stand belted out a rendition of “Ohhh, Roberto De Zerbi.” The Italian, dressed in all black and his now familiar white trainers, briefly took his eyes off the match and simply waved his hand in acknowledgement before returning to action and waving his arms in frustration as Danny Welbeck’s pass just failed to find the forward run of Joao Pedro.