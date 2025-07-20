Evan Ferguson transfer development as Roma agree £32.9m deal for Brighton striker

Evan Ferguson. | Getty Images

Evan Ferguson has been the subject of interest throughout the summer window.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan Ferguson looks to be heading close to the exit door at the AMEX Stadium.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of heavy transfer interest this summer as interest grew over his Brighton future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Ferguson now appears to be edging towards a departure from the Premier League, with AS Roma closing in on a deal to sign the Northern Ireland international.

Sky Italia have reported the the Italian outfit have agreed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy the frontman next summer.

The report has claimed talks have taken place for some weeks, with the Serie A side’s first proposal failing to match Brighton’s £34.6m valuation of the Republic of Ireland international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the two sides have settled on a £32.9m fee - including add ons - when he makes the permanent move next summer.

Personal terms are set to be ironed out, although won’t be an issue, with the Seagulls forward keen to make the move to the Italian top flight.

Evan Ferguson’s four-year stay at Brighton

Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson made the move from League of Ireland outfit Bohemians in January 2021, aged 16.

The striker burst on to the first-team scene at the AMRX Stadium, netting 10 goals in 25 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That impressive spell in front of goal saw him rewarded with a first international call-up in November 2022 and made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in a friendly against Norway..

However, the 20-year-old went on to struggle with injuries during his time on the south coast, which included a six-month lay-off due to ankle issues.

Last term, Ferguson made 15 appearances for the Seagulls before being sent out on loan in the January transfer window, linking up with former Albion boss Graham Potter.

Fabian Hurzeler was adamant prior to his move to east London that the striker was part of his-long term plans at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albion boss told SussexWorld in January: “The main thing is development, his individual development. That’s what we’re really keen on because that’s the was of the club.

"I see the future from Evan long-term and I see it here because I like his profile. His profile is really rare on the market, you don’t see it so often, a clear number nine.

"In the end, it’s also the responsibility for the players to show the potential. So we are talking a lot about Evans past, how good he was. In the end no one can get anything back from the past.

The only thing is that we know that he has the potential so now it’s about us to help him and him to prove it, to show it every day and also in the games.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a four-and-a-half-year stay with Brighton, the striker netted 17 goals in 80 outings in all competitions.