Evan Ferguson transfer development as Roma agree £32.9m deal for Brighton striker

By Pepe Lacey
Published 20th Jul 2025, 12:34 BST
Evan Ferguson has been the subject of interest throughout the summer window.

Evan Ferguson looks to be heading close to the exit door at the AMEX Stadium.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of heavy transfer interest this summer as interest grew over his Brighton future.

After spending the second half of the season on loan at West Ham, there were reports linking him to a host of top flight clubs this summer upon his Seagulls return.

Indeed, Ferguson now appears to be edging towards a departure from the Premier League, with AS Roma closing in on a deal to sign the Northern Ireland international.

Sky Italia have reported the the Italian outfit have agreed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy the frontman next summer.

The report has claimed talks have taken place for some weeks, with the Serie A side’s first proposal failing to match Brighton’s £34.6m valuation of the Republic of Ireland international.

However, the two sides have settled on a £32.9m fee - including add ons - when he makes the permanent move next summer.

Personal terms are set to be ironed out, although won’t be an issue, with the Seagulls forward keen to make the move to the Italian top flight.

Evan Ferguson’s four-year stay at Brighton

Ferguson made the move from League of Ireland outfit Bohemians in January 2021, aged 16.

The striker burst on to the first-team scene at the AMRX Stadium, netting 10 goals in 25 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

That impressive spell in front of goal saw him rewarded with a first international call-up in November 2022 and made his senior Republic of Ireland debut in a friendly against Norway..

However, the 20-year-old went on to struggle with injuries during his time on the south coast, which included a six-month lay-off due to ankle issues.

Last term, Ferguson made 15 appearances for the Seagulls before being sent out on loan in the January transfer window, linking up with former Albion boss Graham Potter.

Fabian Hurzeler was adamant prior to his move to east London that the striker was part of his-long term plans at the club.

The Albion boss told SussexWorld in January: “The main thing is development, his individual development. That’s what we’re really keen on because that’s the was of the club.

"I see the future from Evan long-term and I see it here because I like his profile. His profile is really rare on the market, you don’t see it so often, a clear number nine.

"In the end, it’s also the responsibility for the players to show the potential. So we are talking a lot about Evans past, how good he was. In the end no one can get anything back from the past.

The only thing is that we know that he has the potential so now it’s about us to help him and him to prove it, to show it every day and also in the games.’

During a four-and-a-half-year stay with Brighton, the striker netted 17 goals in 80 outings in all competitions.

