Report: German giants Borussia Dortmund lining-up move for £8m Brighton signing

Facundo Buonanotte. | Getty Images

Facundo Buonanotte has registered 50 appearances during a two-and-a-half-year stay with Brighton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have had a busy summer in the transfer window, adding seven new faces to the squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Do-young Yoon, Tommy Watson, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli and Charlampos Kostoulas have all arrived at the Amex Stadium as Fabian Hurzeler strengthens his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there have been notable incomings on the south coast, there have also been key departures, with the likes of Joao Pedro joining Chelsea for £60m, while Pervis Estupinan made the move to AC Milan.

However, there could be another permanent departure on the cards ahead of the opening day of the season, which gets underway on August 16.

Facundo Buonanotte set to depart Brighton to join Borussia Dortmund

Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger has claimed Facundo Buonanotte could be on the way out at the Amex Stadium.

The report suggests Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are preparing an offer to land the 20-year-old, who is said to be keen on making a switch to the Signal Idunda Park this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder is believed to be attracting plenty of interest despite a hit-and-miss loan spell with Leicester City last term.

Nonetheless, the Argentine still has three-years remaining on his current deal on the south coast after penning a new four-year deal 12-months ago.

Facundo Buonanotte spent last season on loan with Leicester. | Getty Images

After joining from Rosario Central in 2022 for £8m, the two-cap Argentina international has featured 50 times for Brighton, netting five and providing two assists in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte spent last season on loan with Leicester - and started well under boss Steve Cooper - but struggled for form under Ruud van Nistelrooy, with the Foxes eventually relegated in 19th.

The midfielder scored six goals and registered three assists during his season-long stint at the King Power Stadium, which saw him amass 35 outings.

His future with the Seagulls remains unclear, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming the playmaker was in talks with Lyon over a potential move last week.

But now it appears Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Buonanotte, who has a guide price of around £20m. Should he make the move to the Bundesliga outfit, it would also see him link up with former Albion team-mate Pascal Gross, who sealed his switch to the German side in 2024.