Facundo Buonanotte. | Getty Images

Facundo Buonanotte has played 50 times for Brighton during a two-and-a-half-year stay following his £8m from Rosario Central.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The countdown is on until Brighton get their 2025-26 Premier League campaign underway.

Preparations continue for the curtain raiser against Fulham on August 16, with Albion welcoming Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the opening day of the season now less than eight days away, clubs across the top flight are ramping up their business.

And there is one of the Seagulls’ rivals who are looking to make a raid on the south coast before deadline day on September 1.

Facundo Buonanotte has been tipped with a departure from the Amex this summer following a mixed loan spell with Leicester City last term.

Over the past week, French side Lyon and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund both reportedly interested in the 20-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the German side were keen to make a move for the midfielder, Leeds United have since entered the race.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed the Whites hold genuine interest in the attacking midfielder, who still has three-years remaining on his current Albion deal.

He posted on X: “Understand Leeds hold a genuine interest Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte. However, there's currently low confidence in pulling off an ambitious move.

“Buonanotte has several suitors, including clubs with Champions League. Dortmund have held talks and are considering a bid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s men are preparing for life back in English football’s elite division following their Championship title-winning success last term.

Leeds have added seven new faces to the side - including midfielders Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach. Despite interest from Elland Road, there is ‘low confidence’ that a move for Buonanotte will come to fruition.

On Monday, Sky Germany revealed Dortmund’s ambition of securing the Argentine’s signature and were preparing to make an offer. This would see him link-up with former Albion favourite Pascal Gross, who made the move to the Signal Idunda Park in 2024.

Facundo Buonanotte’s Brighton career

Facundo Buonanotte. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 20-year-old completed a switch from Argentina top-flight side Rosario Central in Janaury 2022 in an £8m transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte has since registered 50 appearances during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the Amex Stadium, where he’s netted five goals and provided two assists.

After penning a new four-year deal last summer, the Argentina international was sent out on loan to Leicester.

Despite an impressive start to life at the King Power Stadium under Steve Cooper, the Brighton talent struggled under Ruud van Nistelrooy during the second half of the season.

He netted six goals and registered three assists in 35 outings during his season-long stay with the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buoanotte has featured for Fabian Hurzeler’s side in pre-season but limped off during a friendly over Las Palmas in July.

Your next Brighton read: Brighton’s valuation of Carlos Baleba revealed amid Manchester United and Manchester City interest