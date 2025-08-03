There are less than two weeks to go until Brighton kick-start their Premier League campaign against Fulham.

There is still plenty of business to be completed before the curtain raiser at the Amex Stadium on August 16, with players’ futures still to be decided along with potential incomings.

Do-young Yoon, Tommy Watson, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli and Charlampos Kostoulas have all been recruited by Fabian Hurzeler.

Meanwhile, there have been a number of key outgoings from the south coast, with Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Carlos Adringra the notable departures.

There has been talk in recent days over a potential exit for Jan Paul van Hecke, who has been linked with Spurs and Newcastle United, but the defender did start against Southampton in Saturday’s friendly at St Mary’s.

With Hurzeler’s new-look side preparing for another Premier League campaign, we’ve taken a look at the current valuation of the Seagulls’ squad compared to their rivals.

With figures provided by Transfermarkt, here is where Brighton’s estimated squad market value ranks alongside their fellow top-flight sides.

Your next Brighton read: Brighton player wage investment delivers the Premier League’s fourth best return, according to data

1 . Burnley Estimated squad market value: £179m. | Getty Images

2 . Sunderland Estimated squad market value: £209m. | Getty Images

3 . Leeds United Estimated squad market value: £243m. | Getty Images