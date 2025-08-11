Matt O'Riley. | Getty Images

Matt O’Riley featured 23 times in his maiden season with Brighton following his £25m move from Celtic last summer.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt O’Riley looks to be a player in demand during this summer’s transfer window.

Just a year on from his £25m move from Celtic, the midfielder has continuously been tipped with a departure from the Amex Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton’s Premier League rivals Everton were linked with a swoop for the Denmark international earlier in the window, while clubs across Europe have also been credited with an interest.

Now, reports in Italy have suggested Juventus have made O’Riley a top transfer target as Igor Tudor looks to bolster his engine room.

Matt O’Riley linked with Juventus

In fact, Turin-based outlet Tuttosport have both claimed the Serie A outfit have opened talks with the London-born sensation and have already found a draft agreement between the two parties.

The article suggests the Italian giants are looking to offer the 2024 arrival a five-year deal, which will see him paid 3m euros a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Juve had identified Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand to fill their midfield ranks, the Portuguese side have slapped a 50m euro price-tag - something the Old Lady aren’t looking to pay.

Instead, Juventus are now reportedly looking to pursue a move for the Brighton talent, who has four-years remaining on his current deal.

Following his move from Celtic last summer, the 24-year-old suffered a major setback on his debut against Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt O’Riley’s maiden Brighton campaign after £25m Celtic switch

After a late challenge, he sustained an ankle injury, ruling him out until November before scoring on his return to the side against Manchester City.

Form and fitness would continue to be a problem for O’Riley on the south coast Fabian Hurzeler mainly preferred Georginio Rutter in the advanced midfield role which often the classy operator sidelined, or playing out of position.

The Fulham academy graduate registered 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists during his maiden season at the Amex Stadium.

O’Riley, though, has excelled in pre-season so far, with Albion so far going unbeaten as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season, which gets underway on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-cap international has already scored once and registered two assists in the Seagulls’ warm-up fixtures for the new campaign.

Brighton were near full strength - except for the absent Carlos Baleba - with O’Riley putting in another solid display to stake a claim for the curtain raiser against Fulham at the Amex.