Report: Italian giants Juventus 'agree deal' to sign £25m Brighton midfielder after Everton links
Matt O’Riley looks to be a player in demand during this summer’s transfer window.
Just a year on from his £25m move from Celtic, the midfielder has continuously been tipped with a departure from the Amex Stadium.
Brighton’s Premier League rivals Everton were linked with a swoop for the Denmark international earlier in the window, while clubs across Europe have also been credited with an interest.
Now, reports in Italy have suggested Juventus have made O’Riley a top transfer target as Igor Tudor looks to bolster his engine room.
Matt O’Riley linked with Juventus
In fact, Turin-based outlet Tuttosport have both claimed the Serie A outfit have opened talks with the London-born sensation and have already found a draft agreement between the two parties.
The article suggests the Italian giants are looking to offer the 2024 arrival a five-year deal, which will see him paid 3m euros a year.
Although Juve had identified Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand to fill their midfield ranks, the Portuguese side have slapped a 50m euro price-tag - something the Old Lady aren’t looking to pay.
Instead, Juventus are now reportedly looking to pursue a move for the Brighton talent, who has four-years remaining on his current deal.
Atalanta and Serie A champions Napoli have also been linked during the summer, with O’Riley’s future at the Amex Stadium unclear.
Following his move from Celtic last summer, the 24-year-old suffered a major setback on his debut against Crawley Town.
Matt O’Riley’s maiden Brighton campaign after £25m Celtic switch
After a late challenge, he sustained an ankle injury, ruling him out until November before scoring on his return to the side against Manchester City.
Form and fitness would continue to be a problem for O’Riley on the south coast Fabian Hurzeler mainly preferred Georginio Rutter in the advanced midfield role which often the classy operator sidelined, or playing out of position.
The Fulham academy graduate registered 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists during his maiden season at the Amex Stadium.
O’Riley, though, has excelled in pre-season so far, with Albion so far going unbeaten as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season, which gets underway on Saturday.
The four-cap international has already scored once and registered two assists in the Seagulls’ warm-up fixtures for the new campaign.
He impressed once more on Saturday as Hurzeler’s side rounded off their preparations with a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.
Brighton were near full strength - except for the absent Carlos Baleba - with O’Riley putting in another solid display to stake a claim for the curtain raiser against Fulham at the Amex.
