The countdown is on for Brighton’s 2025-26 Premier League curtain raiser against Fulham.

Albion have added seven new faces to the squad ahead of the opening day contest on August 16 at the Amex Stadium as Fabian Hurzeler looks to build on last term’s eighth-placed finish.

Meanwhile, there have also been some key departures with Joao Pedro completing a £60m move to Chelsea, Pervis Estupinan who signed for AC Milan and Simon Adringra, who joined fellow top-flight rivals Sunderland.

With the clock ticking down towards the start of the new season, who are the early favourites for the title next term?

While it remains highly unlikely Brighton can mount a push to become champions, the latest odds suggest a couple of surprises could be on the cards.

Here are the Seagulls’ current Premier League title chances, with figures provided by Sky Bet.

1 . Sunderland Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Getty Images

2 . Wolves Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Wolves via Getty Images

3 . Brentford Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Getty Images