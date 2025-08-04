The early 2025-26 Premier League favourites.placeholder image
The early 2025-26 Premier League favourites - and where Brighton, Newcastle United, Liverpool & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 16:36 BST

There are less than two weeks to go until Brighton kick-start their Premier League campaign.

The countdown is on for Brighton’s 2025-26 Premier League curtain raiser against Fulham.

Albion have added seven new faces to the squad ahead of the opening day contest on August 16 at the Amex Stadium as Fabian Hurzeler looks to build on last term’s eighth-placed finish.

Do-young Yoon, Tommy Watson, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli and Charlampos Kostoulas all strengthening the side this summer.

Meanwhile, there have also been some key departures with Joao Pedro completing a £60m move to Chelsea, Pervis Estupinan who signed for AC Milan and Simon Adringra, who joined fellow top-flight rivals Sunderland.

With the clock ticking down towards the start of the new season, who are the early favourites for the title next term?

While it remains highly unlikely Brighton can mount a push to become champions, the latest odds suggest a couple of surprises could be on the cards.

Here are the Seagulls’ current Premier League title chances, with figures provided by Sky Bet.

Premier League title odds: 1000/1.

1. Sunderland

Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Getty Images

Premier League title odds: 1000/1.

2. Wolves

Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Wolves via Getty Images

Premier League title odds: 1000/1.

3. Brentford

Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Getty Images

Premier League title odds: 1000/1.

4. Burnley

Premier League title odds: 1000/1. | Getty Images

