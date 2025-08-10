Brighton have been linked with a move for Nathan Tella. | Getty Images

Brighton have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella.

Brighton have been given a glowing reference over potential transfer target Nathan Tella.

Albion were credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, who has been tipped with a return to English football this summer.

The report also claimed key figures from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Brentford were also in attendance - keeping a close eye on the action at Stamford Bridge.

But it’s Tella who is of reportedly interest at the Amex Stadium, with Fabian Hurzeler believed to be keen to add the former Southampton and Burnley man to his ranks.

Indeed, the Seagulls have been given a raving review over the forward by ex-Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, with the pair working together during their 2022-23 title-winning campaign.

Tella was influential in Burnley’s Championship success - netting on 17 occasions while also providing five assists in 37 league outings at Turf Moore.

And in 2023, Kompany highlighted the two-cap Nigeria international’s potential after an impressive season-long-loan stint together.

The ex-Clarets boss told our sister paper, the Burnley Express: “He's a raw diamond. He has all these tools and attributes to cause a lot of damage to any opposition, but I just think he needed game time, and he's had that with us.

"I think he's been well supported by players who understood his way of playing and they've made the best of that. The main thing is, for every forward, is playing with a smile. He's happy and I always feel that gives you some extra goals.

"I don't think I agree with him that's he's not a goal-scorer. He has all the tools; if you do a finishing drill in training he's got very good instincts, different types of finishing, so he has the ability.

"Sometimes it's about understanding which area you need to attack or be in more often. He's found himself in a good environment, it's been the right place at the right time.”

Nathan Tella’s career to date amid Brighton links

Nathan Tella. | Getty Images

Tella came through the ranks with Arsenal before making the switch to Southampton where he would continue his development into first-team football.

The 26-year-old went on to appear 44 times for the Saints, where he scored three goals on provided two assists in all competitions.

After an outstanding loan stint with Burnley, a move to the German top flight followed in 2023, with the international forward sealing a reported £20m switch.

Tella played a key role in Xabi Alonso’s title-winning squad during his first campaign in the Bundesliga and has totalled 21 goal contributions in 79 appearances during his two-year stay at the BayArena.

The former Southampton man has three-years remaining on his current deal with Eric Ten Hag’s men but is believed to have interest in England, with Brighton reportedly keen.